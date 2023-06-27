News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uddhav aide booked for assaulting civic employee

Uddhav aide booked for assaulting civic employee

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 27, 2023 12:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a first information report (FIR) against Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MLC and former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab and four others for allegedly assaulting and threatening a civic engineer, an official said.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the Vakola police official, Parab along with other Shiv Sena-UBT functionaries took out a morcha in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) H-East ward on Monday afternoon, expressing anguish over the demolition of a party office in suburban Bandra last week.

 

A delegation led by Parab reached the BMC's office to meet H-East ward officer Swapna Kshirsagar.

They asked her to present in front of them the officials who had demolished the party office even as pictures of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray were there on the party office board, as per the FIR.

When some civic staffers came forward, Shiv Sena-UBT functionaries allegedly assaulted BMC's assistant engineer Ajay Patil (42) and also threatened him with dire consequences, the FIR said.

After the incident, BMC officials approached the Vakola police with a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered against Parab and four others - Santosh Kadam, Sada Parab, Uday Dalwi and Haji Aleem Khan, the police official said.

The case was registered under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

A probe was on into the case, he added.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently filed a chargesheet in a court in Mumbai against Parab's aide Sadanand Kadam and former government official Jairam Deshpande in an alleged money laundering case and alleged Parab built a resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district by investing his unaccounted money .

Parab has denied the allegations.

The ED had also questioned Parab, but he has not been named as an accused in the chargesheet.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SEE: Maha MLA slaps engineer over house demolition
SEE: Maha MLA slaps engineer over house demolition
Shinde faction, opposition MLAs come to blows
Shinde faction, opposition MLAs come to blows
Suvendu accused of punching TMC MLA in the nose
Suvendu accused of punching TMC MLA in the nose
Think Backless, Think Zaara Yesmin
Think Backless, Think Zaara Yesmin
Domestic season gets underway with Duleep Trophy
Domestic season gets underway with Duleep Trophy
'He partied all night...'
'He partied all night...'
Caste has no role in appointing temple priests: HC
Caste has no role in appointing temple priests: HC
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

AAP, BJP Show Us Democracy In Action

AAP, BJP Show Us Democracy In Action

'Wagner group' will dislodge Modi govt: Uddhav's Sena

'Wagner group' will dislodge Modi govt: Uddhav's Sena

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances