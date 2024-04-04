News
Taiwan Quake Rescue In Full Swing

Taiwan Quake Rescue In Full Swing

By REDIFF NEWS
April 04, 2024 11:07 IST
The strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked Taiwan during the morning rush hour on April 3, 2024, killing nine people and injuring hundreds.

The 7.4 magnitude tremour struck the island's eastern coast, collapsing buildings, trapping dozens of workers in two rock quarries and sending some residents scrambling out the windows of damaged buildings.

About half of the damaged buildings are in Hualien county, near the epicentre of the earthquake, according to local officials.

 

IMAGE: Workers carry out rescue operations at the site where a building collapsed in Hualien, Taiwan. Photograph: Walid Berrazeg/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers work at the site of the earthquake. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers carry out operations on an elevated platform of a firefighting truck, here and below. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

 

Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescue operations underway, here and below. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

 

Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A firefighter sprays water on the site. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

 

IMAGE: First responders gather near the site of a collapsed building. Photograph: Walid Berrazeg/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident collects items from a damaged building before its demolition. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A damaged vehicle following the earthquake. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
