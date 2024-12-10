News
Home  » News » Searching For Assad's Prisoners Underground

Searching For Assad's Prisoners Underground

By REDIFF NEWS
December 10, 2024 10:56 IST
Members of the White Helmets, the Syrian civil defence group, search for prisoners who have been jailed for years at the Sednaya prison in Syria after rebels seized Damascus and announced that Bashar al-Assad, the tyrant, had fled the country.

Syria unrest

IMAGE: People run towards Sednaya prison as members of the White Helmets search for prisoners underground, December 9, 2024. All photographs: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

Syria unrest

IMAGE: A member of the White Helmets searches for prisoners underground at Sednaya prison.

 

 

 

Syria unrest

IMAGE: Members of the White Helmets search for prisoners underground at Sednaya prison.

 

Syria unrest

IMAGE: People walk towards Sednaya prison as the White Helmets search for prisoners imprisoned for years underground.

 

Syria unrest

IMAGE: People gather as the White Helmets search for prisoners underground at Sednaya prison.

 

Syria unrest

IMAGE: Rebel fighters gather as the White Helmets search for prisoners underground at Sednaya prison.

 

Syria unrest

IMAGE: The White Helmets search for prisoners at Sednaya prison with rebel fighters around.

 

 Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

REDIFF NEWS
 
