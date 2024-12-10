Searching For Assad's Prisoners Underground

Members of the White Helmets, the Syrian civil defence group, search for prisoners who have been jailed for years at the Sednaya prison in Syria after rebels seized Damascus and announced that Bashar al-Assad, the tyrant, had fled the country.

IMAGE: People run towards Sednaya prison as members of the White Helmets search for prisoners underground, December 9, 2024. All photographs: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

