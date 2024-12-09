News
Monitoring situation in Syria, we want...: India

Monitoring situation in Syria, we want...: India

Source: PTI
December 09, 2024 13:32 IST
A day after Islamist rebels captured power in Syria, India on Monday called for a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process to bring stability in that country.

IMAGE: Smoke rises in Damascus, on December 8, 2024, after Syrian rebels declared victory. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is monitoring the unfolding developments in Syria.

"We are monitoring the situation in Syria in the light of ongoing developments," it said.

 

"We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria."

"We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society," the MEA said in a statement.

It further said the Indian embassy in Damascus is in contact with the Indian community, for their safety and security.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
