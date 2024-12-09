News
Home  » News » The Assad Regime Is Dead!

The Assad Regime Is Dead!

By REDIFF NEWS
December 09, 2024 09:58 IST
Scenes from Syria after Bashar al-Assad fled Damascus on Sunday, December 8 2024, ending nearly 50 years of his family's tyranny.

 

 

IMAGE: A rebel fighter celebrate the fall of the Assad regime in Damascus, December 8, 2024. Photograph: Firas Makdesi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Syrian army tank marooned on a Damascus street after the rebels captured the capital, December 8, 2024, here and below. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

 

Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Smoke rises in Damascus, December 8, 2024, after Syrian rebels declared victory, here and below. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Syrians with their belongings wait to cross into Syria at the Masnaa border crossing in Lebanon, December 8, 2024, after the Assad regime collapsed, here and below. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cars queue to cross into Syria at the Masnaa border crossing in Lebanon, December 8, 2024. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
