Syria regime change: UN chief seeks international support

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on people of Syria to seize a 'historic opportunity' for a stable and peaceful future, following the sudden fall of the 'dictatorial regime' of president Bashar al-Assad.

IMAGE: Smoke rises in Damascus, December 8, 2024, after Syrian rebels declared victory. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

The situation in Syria remains a focal point for all the neighbouring nations after Syrian rebels on Sunday entered the capital Damascus, forcing Assad to flee, ending his over two-decade rule in the country.

The UN Secretary-General also emphasised that the future of Syria should be determined by its people.

In a statement released on Sunday, Guterres said, 'After 14 years of brutal war and the fall of the dictatorial regime, today the people of Syria can seize a historic opportunity to build a stable and peaceful future. The future of Syria is a matter for the Syrians to determine, and my Special Envoy will be working with them towards that end.'

Guterres reaffirmed the UN's commitment to helping Syrians build a country based on reconciliation, justice, and prosperity.

"There is much work to be done to ensure an orderly political transition to renewed institutions. I reiterate my call for calm and avoiding violence at this sensitive time, while protecting the rights of all Syrians, without distinction. I note that the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises and personnel must be respected in all cases in accordance with international law," he added.

Guterres said, "We will need the support of the international community to ensure that any political transition is inclusive and comprehensive and that it meets the legitimate aspirations of the people of Syria, in all their diversity. Syria's sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity must be restored."

He added, "The UN will honour the memory of those who have borne the brunt of this conflict. We remain committed to helping Syrians build a country where reconciliation, justice, freedom, and prosperity are shared realities for all. This is the path to sustainable peace in Syria."