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Home  » News » Three Injured In Sword Attack In Cuttack, Odisha

Three Injured In Sword Attack In Cuttack, Odisha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 12, 2026 22:01 IST

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A violent sword attack in Odisha's Cuttack district has left three people injured, prompting a police investigation into the motive and the apprehension of suspects.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Three individuals sustained injuries in a sword attack in the Cuttack district of Odisha.
  • The attack occurred near Mundali Barrage, targeting a man at a roadside eatery.
  • The victim, Kanhu Dalai, suffered severe injuries and is currently hospitalised.
  • Two vendors who attempted to intervene were also injured but have been discharged from hospital.
  • Police have detained one suspect and are investigating the personal enmity as the likely motive.

Three persons were injured in a sword attack by miscreants in Odisha's Cuttack district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in broad daylight near Mundali Barrage under Barang police limits in the district when one of the victims was eating at a roadside eatery, the police said.

 

Details Of The Cuttack Attack

The accused persons came in two motorcycles and suddenly started attacking a man, identified as Kanhu Dalai, when he was eating 'dahibara' at a roadside eatery, said a police officer.

The miscreants repeatedly assaulted Dalai, causing severe injuries to his abdomen and other parts of his body. When the dahibara vendor and a nearby shop owner came for his rescue, the accused persons attacked them too, he said.

Victims And Investigation

The injured persons have been identified as Anil Kumar Lenka and Ranjan Kumar Rout. These two vendors were discharged from the hospital after treatment, while Dalai is under treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital. His condition is stated to be stable, the police officer said.

"From preliminary investigation, it was found that the attack was due to personal enmity. We have detained one person. Efforts are on to nab all accused persons," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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