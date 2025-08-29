Varanasi's arti, cremations done on rooftop as Ganga floods ghats

The rising water levels in Ganga and Varuna rivers have caused a fresh bout of floods in Varanasi, inundating low-lying areas along their banks and disrupting daily life.

IMAGE: Namo ghat in Varanasi as the Ganga continues to flow in spate. Photograph: ANI/X

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level in Ganga touched 71 metres on Friday, crossing its warning mark of 70.262 metres. The danger level for the city is 71.262 metres.

All of Varanasi's famous ghats are under water.

At the Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats, cremations are being carried out on rooftops and in nearby alleys. The famous 'Ganga Aarti' at Dashashwamedh Ghat is now being performed symbolically on a nearby roof.

In areas like Ramana, Samne Ghat, Nagwa, Konia and Hukulganj, floodwaters have entered homes.

Ramesh Singh, a resident of Sangampuri in Nagwa, said he is living on the second floor of his house as the first floor is flooded. "I haven't been able to leave the house for two days," he said, adding that relatives and acquaintances are delivering food.

"The menace of mosquitoes has increased a lot," he noted.

Singh explained that the floodwater re-entered homes two days ago, even after residents had cleaned up from the last bout of flooding.

"The children in our neighbourhood are wading through water to go to school, as it is not possible for boats to enter the alley," he said.

Sampurnanand, a resident of Ramana, said that after the previous flood, farmers had sown seeds for crops like beans and eggplants, which have now been ruined.

Shantanu Kumar Sinswar, sub-divisional magistrate of Rajatalab, confirmed that crops in some fields have been damaged. He noted that flood relief centres are active, but most people who had previously evacuated have returned home.

"All preparations for the flood are complete," he said. "If people return to the flood relief centres, all preparations are in place. Relief materials, including medicines and all necessary supplies, are available at the flood relief centres, along with a team of doctors and nurses."