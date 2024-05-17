News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maliwal reacts as CCTV footage from Kejriwal's house emerges

Maliwal reacts as CCTV footage from Kejriwal's house emerges

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 17, 2024 15:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The 'political hitman' has started making efforts to save himself, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said on Friday as purported CCTV footage from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence surfaced online.

IMAGE: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal leaves the Tiz Hazari Court after recording her statement, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the 52-second video, Maliwal is seen arguing with the security staff at the chief minister's residence.

Maliwal was allegedly assaulted by Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar at the chief minister's official residence on Monday.

 

The Delhi Police registered an FIR in the matter on Thursday and named Kumar as an accused.

'Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started making efforts to save himself,' Maliwal said in a post on X without naming anyone.

'By getting his people to tweet and share videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being thrashed? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is examined,' she said.

In the purported video, Maliwal is heard saying that she has called the police control room and would wait till the police personnel arrive.

"I will tell all. Let me talk to your DCP,' she says, warning the security personnel that she would get him terminated if he touches her.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'I was screaming, he kept kicking me': Maliwal in FIR
'I was screaming, he kept kicking me': Maliwal in FIR
What happened to me was...: Swati Maliwal on 'assault'
What happened to me was...: Swati Maliwal on 'assault'
Maliwal alleges Kejriwal staffer misbehaved with her
Maliwal alleges Kejriwal staffer misbehaved with her
'Will kill Mamata Banerjee': Posters appear in Howrah
'Will kill Mamata Banerjee': Posters appear in Howrah
Will Dhoni, Kohli Bowl On Saturday?!
Will Dhoni, Kohli Bowl On Saturday?!
Bridgerton, Baahubali, Beasts On OTT
Bridgerton, Baahubali, Beasts On OTT
My records not under threat for now: Usain Bolt
My records not under threat for now: Usain Bolt
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Maliwal records statement; CM's aide skips summons

Maliwal records statement; CM's aide skips summons

Maliwal case: Cops to see CCTV footage at CM's House

Maliwal case: Cops to see CCTV footage at CM's House

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances