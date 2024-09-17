News
Swaminarayan temple in US vandalised; India reacts sharply

Swaminarayan temple in US vandalised; India reacts sharply

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 17, 2024 10:33 IST
The Consulate General of India in New York has strongly condemned the vandalism of a temple in New York, saying it has raised the matter with the US law enforcement authorities for prompt action against perpetrators of the “heinous act”.

IMAGE: BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York. Photograph: Courtesy www.baps.org

“The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable,” the Indian Consulate said in a post on X Monday.

It added that the Consulate “is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with the US law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act”.

 

Melville is located in Suffolk County on Long Island and is about 28 kilometres from the 16000-seater Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a mega community event on September 22.

According to footage shared online, expletives have been sprayed on the road and the signage outside the temple. The temple is expected to hold a prayer meeting later in the afternoon following the incident.

The Hindu American Foundation said in a post on X that the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security “must investigate” the attack on the temple “after recent threats to Hindu institutions as a large Indian community gathering is planned in nearby Nassau County this weekend”.

“It is hard to comprehend the absolute cowardice of those who would attack a Hindu temple to air hatred for an elected leader. This attack, following recent threats at Hindu and Indian institutions, must be seen in the context of that threat scenario,” executive director of the Hindu American Foundation Suhag Shukla said in a post on X.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
