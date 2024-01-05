Another Hindu temple defaced with anti-India graffiti in US

A prominent Hindu temple in the United States has been defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti, weeks after the Swaminarayan temple in Newark, California was defaced by anti-India graffiti.

IMAGE: The Vijay's Sherawali Temple in Hayward in California was defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti. Photograph: @HinduAmerican/X

The Hindu American Foundation has reported that Sherawali Temple in Hayward, California was defaced with pro-Khalistani graffiti.

In a post shared on X, the Hindu American Foundation stated, "#Breaking: Another Bay Area Hindu temple attacked with pro-#Khalistan graffiti. The Vijay's Sherawali Temple in Hayward, CA sustained a copycat defacement just two weeks after the Swaminarayan Mandir attack and one week after a theft at the Shiv Durga temple in the same area. HAF is in touch with temple leaders and in contact with @AlamedaPD & @CivilRights."

The Hindu American Foundation also highlighted the importance of installing working security cameras and alarm systems, considering the rising threat from Khalistan supporters.

Taking to X, the Hindu American Foundation stated, "We are once again encouraging all temple leaders to download the @HinduAmerican temple safety guide. The guide specifically discusses that temple graffiti qualifies as a hate crime and also the importance of installing working security cameras and alarm systems in view of the rising threat from #Khalistan proponents as well as the omnipresent risk from anti-Hindu actors."

This is not the first instance where a temple has been defaced with such graffiti in the recent past by Khalistani separatists.

India has been asking its partner countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom and the US to not give space to 'extremist Khalistani ideology'.

Khalistan supporters have increased their anti-India activities after the death of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India's consulate in San Francisco in July came under an attack from Khalistan supporters who tried to set the diplomatic facility on fire.

The vandalism of the temple in Newark came close on the heels of allegations of an Indian official's involvement in a conspiracy to assassinate a separatist Sikh leader in the US.

The Indian official has been linked by American prosecutors to an individual accused of conspiring to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States.

India has expressed concern over the matter and stated that appropriate action will be taken following the conclusions of an investigative panel examining the allegations.