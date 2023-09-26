US' Largest Hindu Temple All Set To Open

The largest Hindu temple in the United States, BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, is scheduled to be inaugurated at Robbinsville, New Jersey, on October 8, 2023.
The 183 acre temple took nearly 12 years to be built and its construction involved over 12,500 volunteers from across the US.
It is possibly the second largest temple after Angkor Wat in Cambodia, a UNESCO World Heritage site which spans across 500 acres.
SEE: The BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com