Rediff.com  » News » US' Largest Hindu Temple All Set To Open

US' Largest Hindu Temple All Set To Open

By REDIFF NEWS
September 26, 2023 13:42 IST
The largest Hindu temple in the United States, BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, is scheduled to be inaugurated at Robbinsville, New Jersey, on October 8, 2023.

The 183 acre temple took nearly 12 years to be built and its construction involved over 12,500 volunteers from across the US.

It is possibly the second largest temple after Angkor Wat in Cambodia, a UNESCO World Heritage site which spans across 500 acres.

 

IMAGE: An inside view of the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The temple is spread over 183 acres.

 

IMAGE: There are over 10,000 statues and carvings of Indian musical instruments and dance forms at the temple.

 

IMAGE: The temple has been designed as per ancient Indian culture.

 

IMAGE: A view of the illuminated temple.

 

IMAGE: An aerial view of the temple complex, here and below.

 

 

SEE: The BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
