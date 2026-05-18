West Bengal CM Holds First 'Janata Darbar'

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari initiates his tenure with a 'janata darbar', directly addressing public grievances and signalling a new approach to governance in the state.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari held his first 'janata darbar' to address public grievances.

The 'janata darbar' took place at a BJP office in Kolkata, allowing citizens to voice their concerns directly to the Chief Minister.

Adhikari plans to hold regular public hearing sessions, following the model of other state leaders.

The West Bengal BJP highlighted the 'double engine' government's actions in its first week, contrasting it with the previous TMC administration.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday held his first 'janata darbar' after assuming office, hearing people's demands and grievances at a BJP office here.

Adhikari's Commitment to Public Engagement

Adhikari, who took oath as the state's first BJP chief minister on May 9, has decided to hold regular 'janata darbar' (public hearing) sessions, a party leader said.

Several people, including students, participated in the interactions with the CM at the BJP office in Salt Lake area here.

Precedent of Public Hearings in India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds regular 'janata darbars' in the state, while former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, too, organised such people's hearings during his tenure.

BJP's Claims of Progress

Meanwhile, the West Bengal BJP, in a post on X, said several major decisions and actions were taken by the "double engine" government in the state in its first week of assuming office - from May 9 to May 16.

"What West Bengal under TMC couldn't deliver in 15 years, the Double Engine Government has started showing in its very first week. This is the new West Bengal and the speed of real governance," it said.