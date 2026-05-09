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Home  » News » Bengal set for 'Sonar Bangla' under BJP: Adhikari ahead of oath ceremony

Bengal set for 'Sonar Bangla' under BJP: Adhikari ahead of oath ceremony

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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May 09, 2026 11:31 IST

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West Bengal is poised for a new era of development and prosperity as the BJP forms its first government, promising to realise the vision of 'Sonar Bangla' under the leadership of Suvendu Adhikari and with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with chief minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari arrives at the iconic Brigade Parade, where the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP government in West Bengal is taking place, in Kolkata, May 9, 2026. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • The new BJP government aims to usher in an era of 'peace and prosperity' in West Bengal.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the oath-taking ceremony in Kolkata.
  • The BJP's victory in the West Bengal assembly elections marks a significant political shift.

West Bengal's chief minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari said the days of 'Sonar Bangla' have officially started with Saturday marking the beginning of a new era of "peace and prosperity" under a "double-engine" administration as the state's first Bharatiya Janata Party government is set to take charge.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Kolkata for the oath-taking ceremony at the Brigade Parade Ground, Adhikari posted a message on X welcoming him to the state and describing the occasion as the fulfilment of the "dreams of our founding fathers".

 

"A historic dawn for West Bengal indeed. It is a moment of profound pride and jubilation to welcome visionary Leader PM Narendra Modi Ji to the City of Joy. Today, as we witness the swearing-in ceremony of the first-ever BJP government in West Bengal since Independence, we fulfil the dreams of our founding fathers.

BJP's vision for Bengal's development

"Today marks the end of decades of misrule and the beginning of a double-engine era of development, peace, and prosperity. The era of 'Sonar Bangla' officially begins," Adhikari posted on X.

The BJP, which secured a sweeping victory in the recently concluded West Bengal assembly elections, is set to form its maiden government in the state.

Adhikari, who was unanimously elected leader of the BJP legislature party on Friday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will take oath as the chief minister.

Key attendees at the oath-taking ceremony

Prime Minister Modi, senior BJP leaders, chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states, industrialists, film personalities and religious leaders are expected to attend the ceremony, which the saffron camp has projected as a defining political moment in Bengal's contemporary history.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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