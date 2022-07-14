News
Suspected monkeypox case found in Kerala

Suspected monkeypox case found in Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 14, 2022 11:18 IST
A person who returned from abroad has been admitted to a hospital in Kerala after he showed symptoms of monkeypox, state Health Minister Veena George said here on Thursday.

Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

The minister said his samples have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing.

She said the disease could be confirmed only after getting the test results.

 

Without revealing more details, George said the person showed symptoms of monkeypox and he was in close contact with a monkeypox patient abroad.

According to the World Health Organisation, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
