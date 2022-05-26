News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Centre asks states to keep suspected monkeypox cases in isolation

Centre asks states to keep suspected monkeypox cases in isolation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 26, 2022 00:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With several countries reporting monkeypox cases, the Union health ministry has advised all states to direct hospitals to watch out for symptomatic patients who have travelled to these countries recently and isolate them at designated healthcare facilities.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Reuters

According to sources, so far only one traveller from Canada having symptoms of monkeypox infection had been isolated.

However, samples collected from the passenger turned out negative for the infection following test conducted at the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

 

They refrained from divulging the name of the airport where the passenger had landed.

The ministry recently had asked health officials at airports and ports to step up surveillance and isolate symptomatic travellers from monkeypox-affected countries and send their samples to the NIV for investigation.

"The incubation period is usually 7-14 days but can range from 5-21 days and during that time there are mostly no symptoms. The aim is to detect those persons who were missed during the screening at the airport due to lack of symptoms at health facilities after they manifest the symptoms," an official explained.

Monkeypox cases have been reported from Britain, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Canada and the US, among others.

The health ministry, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Centre for Disease Control, is framing comprehensive guidelines for the treatment and prevention of monkeypox.

In the interim advisory to all states and union territories recently, the ministry said that health facilities should keep heightened suspicion on people who "present with an otherwise unexplained rash and who have travelled, in the last 21 days, to a country that has recently had confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox or report contact with a person or people with confirmed or suspected monkeypox."

All suspected cases should be reported to the District Surveillance Officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

The advisory recommends sending laboratory samples consisting of fluid from vesicles, blood, sputum, etc. to the NIV in Pune for monkeypox testing in case of suspicion.

In case a positive case is detected, contact tracing has to be initiated immediately to identify the contacts of the patient in the last 21 days, the advisory stated.

According to the advisory, monkeypox can be transmitted from animal to humans as well as human to human. The virus enters the body through broken skin (even if not visible), respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth).

Human-to-human transmission is thought to occur primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring a prolonged close contact.

It can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, and indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated clothing or linens of an infected person.

The clinical presentation of monkeypox resembles that of smallpox, a related orthopoxvirus infection which was declared eradicated worldwide in 1980.

Monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Monkeypox: BMC preps isolation ward, issues advisory
Monkeypox: BMC preps isolation ward, issues advisory
US confirms first case of monkeypox
US confirms first case of monkeypox
All You Want To Know About Viruses
All You Want To Know About Viruses
Taapsee, Mathais On A Lunch Date
Taapsee, Mathais On A Lunch Date
Ministers to get feedback from scheme beneficiaries
Ministers to get feedback from scheme beneficiaries
IPL PIX: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs LSG
IPL PIX: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs LSG
2100 registered unrecognised parties face EC action
2100 registered unrecognised parties face EC action
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Monkeypox: Centre alerts agencies to keep vigil

Monkeypox: Centre alerts agencies to keep vigil

Explained: What is monkeypox?

Explained: What is monkeypox?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances