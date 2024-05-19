Abhishek aims to deliver big in every innings

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma said he has benefitted a lot after working with batting great Brian Lara. Photograph: BCCI

Following a four-wicket win against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins lauded young batter Abhishek Sharma for "playing with freedom, not only against pacers but also against spinners."

Fiery knocks from Abhishek and Heinrich Klaasen helped SRH to reach the second spot in the points table, with a four-wicket win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Hyderabad on Sunday.

Abhishek said he has benefitted a lot after working with batting great Brian Lara, who was involved with the franchise in the past.

"I have done some work with him, he's in touch. That's helping me now," Abhishek said.

His fifty came off 21 balls, the slowest of the three half-centuries he has made this season, summing up his belligerence.

Abhishek's previous two fifties came off 16 balls versus Mumbai Indians and 19 balls against Lucknow Super Giants.

"My days are going good so I should utilise it for my team. I wanted to contribute as the target was big today.

"I think I have told this before, during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy I was clear how I was going to play and dominate in the IPL.

"I'm just waiting for the loose balls, I am going hard against them and trying to put them (bowlers) under pressure," Abhishek added.