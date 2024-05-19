News
Rediff.com  » News » Bihar school teacher jailed for 'don't vote for Modi' remark in classroom

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 19, 2024 21:51 IST
A government school teacher in Bihar has been arrested and sent to jail for allegedly telling children in his class "nobody should vote for Modi", an official said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, in Jamshedpu, Jharkhand, May 19, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar, the teacher has been booked for violating the election model code of conduct, after an FIR lodged by the district education officer.

 

District education officer Ajay Kumar Singh said teacher Harendra Rajak's conduct was brought to his notice by family members of several students of the government secondary school at Amrakh in Kurhani block.

"A written complaint was submitted by the family members that children were being told by the teacher that nobody should vote for Modi since foodgrains unfit for human consumption were being distributed under the free ration scheme", the DEO said.

He added, "a number of boys and girls from the class also confirmed that Rajak had been saying such things inside the classroom. Prima facie it was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct which forbids any government employee from trying to influence poll outcome by speaking for or against any political party. Hence, the FIR was lodged against the teacher for needful action".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
