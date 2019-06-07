News
Rediff.com  » News » 4 suspected Jaish terrorists killed in Pulwama

4 suspected Jaish terrorists killed in Pulwama

June 07, 2019 10:08 IST

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

The terrorists were killed at Panjran in south Kashmir, a police official said.

He said the operation, which began Thursday evening, was over.

 

The terrorists reportedly belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, the official said.

On Thursday, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Panjran area of Pulwama, following information about presence of the terrorists there.

A gunfight broke out as the terrorists opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, the official said.

He said the identity of the gunned-down terrorists was being ascertained.

Image only for representation.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
