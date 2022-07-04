News
Rediff.com  » News » Sushant Rajput's ex-flatmate Pithani gets bail in drugs case

Sushant Rajput's ex-flatmate Pithani gets bail in drugs case

Source: PTI
July 04, 2022 12:01 IST
The Bombay high court on Monday granted bail to Siddharth Pithani, the former flatmate of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was arrested in a drugs case related to the actor's death.

IMAGE: Siddharth Pithani. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rajput's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is already out on bail, is also an accused in the case.

 

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre granted bail to Pithani on a bond of Rs 50,000.

Pithani was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in May 2021 from Hyderabad. He is currently in judicial custody.

He had been booked under section 27 (A) (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, among other charges.

Pithani had sought bail, claiming he was framed in a false case.

He had claimed in his plea that he was never found in possession of any drugs, and nothing which could suggest he was involved in drug trafficking was recovered from him.

Rajput allegedly committed suicide in his Mumbai residence in June 2020. Later, the NCB began a probe, based on some WhatsApp chats, into an alleged drug supply racket in the film industry.

The NCB had also arrested several people, including Rhea Chakraborty. Most of them are now out on bail.

Source: PTI
 
