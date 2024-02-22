News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sushant case: Look out circulars against Rhea quashed

Sushant case: Look out circulars against Rhea quashed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 22, 2024 13:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bombay high court on Thursday quashed the Look Out Circulars (LOCs) issued against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and father by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with its probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

IMAGE: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty. Photograph: ANI Photo

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande allowed the petitions filed by Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and their father Indrajit against the LOCs issued against them in 2020.

CBI's advocate Shreeram Shirsat requested the bench to stay the operation of its order for a period of four weeks so that the agency could file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

 

The HC bench, however, refused to stay its order.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

While the Mumbai police registered an Accidental Death Report and started a probe into the case, Rajput's father in July 2020 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police, alleging that the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members had abetted his suicide.

The case was later transferred to the CBI which has since then been carrying out a probe into it.

The LOCs were issued in August 2020 against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and their father.

In September last year, the high court granted a temporary suspension on the LOC issued against Showik enabling him to travel abroad.

In 2020, both Rhea and Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case related to Rajput. They were later granted bail.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Rhea Chakraborty Learnt In Jail
What Rhea Chakraborty Learnt In Jail
Just who is Rhea Chakraborty?
Just who is Rhea Chakraborty?
'Selective bloodlust was unleashed on Rhea'
'Selective bloodlust was unleashed on Rhea'
Khelo India In The Snow
Khelo India In The Snow
FEMA charges: Hiranandani Group premises raided
FEMA charges: Hiranandani Group premises raided
'Rituraj was the life of the party'
'Rituraj was the life of the party'
Rakul-Jackky Make 1st Appearance
Rakul-Jackky Make 1st Appearance
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

What's Making Rhea Happy?

What's Making Rhea Happy?

Rhea Can't Stop, Won't Stop

Rhea Can't Stop, Won't Stop

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances