What's Making Rhea Happy?

Photograph: ANI Photo

Rhea Chakraborty's life seems to be slowly returning to its normal routine; to what it was like before she was accused in the drug case related to her then boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The Chehre actor was seen at a food donation drive for stray dogs in Mumbai.

She has reportedly donated three months' worth of food at the World For All Animal Care Canine Centre.

The actor, who returned to work after two years, will be seen next in Gaslight, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan.