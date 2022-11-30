News
What's Making Rhea Happy?

What's Making Rhea Happy?

By Rediff Movies
November 30, 2022 17:55 IST
Photograph: ANI Photo

Rhea Chakraborty's life seems to be slowly returning to its normal routine; to what it was like before she was accused in the drug case related to her then boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The Chehre actor was seen at a food donation drive for stray dogs in Mumbai.

She has reportedly donated three months' worth of food at the World For All Animal Care Canine Centre.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

The actor, who returned to work after two years, will be seen next in Gaslight, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan.

