News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Supreme Court judge Justice A M Khanwilkar retires

Supreme Court judge Justice A M Khanwilkar retires

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 29, 2022 16:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Justice A M Khanwilkar, the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, retired on Friday and thanked bar association leaders for their 'love and affection'.

IMAGE: Justice A M Khanwilkar. Photograph: ANI Photo

"As parting words I will only say thank you to all for the love and affection. Thank you so much. God bless you," Justice Khanwilkar said.

He was sitting with Chief Justice N V Ramana and two other judges at the time of the rising of the ceremonial bench.

 

Justice Khanwilkar, who was elevated as the apex court judge on May 13, 2016, delivered several path-breaking judgements and was part of benches which rendered many important verdicts during his over five-year-long tenure.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and senior advocate Vikas Singh recalled his association with Justice Khanwilkar as an apex court lawyer and judge of the high court and the Supreme Court.

"It is always difficult for us when a judge retires. It is more difficult when a judge, who has been part of us, retires. He has been there as a colleague of ours. As members of this Bar, we used to share our chambers in the same corridor in the Supreme Court.

"We saw him rise to become a high court judge then come back here as the Supreme Court judge," Singh said.

Terming Justice Khanwilkar as 'workaholic', the SCBA president said the Bar feels that the age of 65 years is very young for a Supreme Court judge to retire and 'at 70 should definitely be there'.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared through virtual mode due to coronavirus infection, said the Attorney General is also down with COVID-19 and hence he would be expressing the views on Justice Khanwilkar.

"We will really miss Justice Khanwilkar. We will miss the smile on his face. Everyone will agree with me that even while dismissing a petition, he would do this with a smile on his face and we never left the courtroom with bitterness," the law officer said.

Many senior advocates including Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi were present on the occasion.

"It has been an honour and pleasure of knowing My Lord Justice Khanwilkar now for almost four decades as a colleague...and then appearing before him in a different avatar...I would say only one thing that please treat it as the beginning of a second inning and not a retirement," Salve said.

The SCBA would hold a function in the evening to formally bid farewell to Justice Khanwilkar.

Justice Khanwilkar has been part of several path-breaking verdicts including in the Aadhaar case and the one upholding SIT's clean chit to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and 63 others in the 2002 riots.

He also penned the verdict upholding the Enforcement Directorate's powers to arrest, attach property, search and seize under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and was part of several constitution benches of the apex court which delivered important judgments.

Born on July 30, 1957 in Pune, Justice Khanwilkar did LLB from a law college in Mumbai.

He was enrolled as an advocate in February 1982 and later appointed an additional judge of the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000.

He was appointed the Chief Justice of the high court of Himachal Pradesh on April 4, 2013, and later the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh high court on November 24, 2013.

Justice Khanwilkar was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court and he assumed charge on May 13, 2016.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why I asked the Supreme Court about Arnab
Why I asked the Supreme Court about Arnab
Govt has started maligning judges, unfortunate: CJI
Govt has started maligning judges, unfortunate: CJI
The many firsts at swearing-in of 9 SC judges
The many firsts at swearing-in of 9 SC judges
Fire breaks out at film set in Mumbai
Fire breaks out at film set in Mumbai
Sisters Out To Shop For Rakhis
Sisters Out To Shop For Rakhis
WOW! Don't Disha, Tara Look Stunning?
WOW! Don't Disha, Tara Look Stunning?
Sena deputy leader to join Shinde camp: Rebel MLA
Sena deputy leader to join Shinde camp: Rebel MLA
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Political executive doesn't want a free judiciary'

'Political executive doesn't want a free judiciary'

Justice Nagarathna in line to become CJI in Sept 2027

Justice Nagarathna in line to become CJI in Sept 2027

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances