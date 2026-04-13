Supreme Court agrees to hear plea against Rajasthan's anti-conversion law

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition challenging the constitutional validity of Rajasthan's 2025 anti-conversion law, raising critical questions about religious freedom and state powers in India.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea challenging the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025.

The court issued notices to the Rajasthan government and the central government, seeking their responses on the petition.

The plea argues that the Rajasthan anti-conversion law is unconstitutional and violates Part III of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court is already considering similar challenges to anti-conversion laws enacted by other states in India.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea challenging the validity of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Rajasthan government and Centre seeking their responses on the plea.

The bench tagged the plea with separate pending petitions challenging the validity of the 2025 Act.

Plea seeks 2025 Act to be declared void

The fresh plea has sought to declare the Act as "unconstitutional and void", being ultra vires of Part III of the Constitution.

The top court had earlier sought response from the Rajasthan government and others on a separate petition challenging the validity of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025.

It had issued notice on the plea against the Act that was passed by the state assembly in September.

The top court is also dealing with a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of anti-conversion laws enacted by several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand and Karnataka.