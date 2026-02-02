National churches body moves SC against anti-conversion law in 12 states

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and 12 states, including Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh, on a fresh PIL filed by the National Council of Churches in India challenging the validity of their respective anti-conversion laws.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Ishant Kumar/ANI Photo

Key Points Supreme Court seeks responses from Centre and 12 states on PIL challenging anti-conversion laws.

NCCI challenges the validity of state anti-conversion laws, seeking a stay on their operation.

The court will hear the fresh pleas along with pending ones before a three-judge bench.

Some state laws incentivize vigilante groups to complain against conversions, leading to increased complaints.

The petitions allege that the laws violate Articles 21 and 25 of the Constitution, suppressing individual liberty and freedom of religion.

NCCI's plea and court's response

The National Council of Churches in India (NCCI), represented by senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, also sought a stay on the operation of these state laws.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took note of the submissions of the NCCI and sought responses from the Centre and 12 state governments within four weeks.

Ordering tagging of the fresh pleas with the pending ones, the CJI said a three-judge bench would hear them together.

Government's stance

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that similar petitions are pending which challenge the state laws. "Our reply is ready and will be filed shortly," the law officer said.

Arora said that Odisha and Rajasthan have also come out with their separate laws, and they were not under challenge in earlier petitions. "There are amendments also in other Acts which are not challenged. Let me serve all the standing counsels," she said.

Court directives and concerns

"Issue notice. Let a copy of each be served on Advocate Generals (of states) also. Let a counter affidavit (of the Centre and 12 states) be filed within four weeks. Let respondents file a common counter affidavit. Having regard to the importance, let it be placed before a three-judge bench," the bench said in the order.

The counsel for the Christian body said that a few state laws are such that it "incentivises vigilante groups to complain" against so-called conversions, and hence many complaints are being filed.

The law officer opposed the submissions and said that these laws are covered by a five-judge SC bench judgment.

States involved

Besides the Centre, the bench also issued notices to Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh.

Background and previous hearings

On September 16, 2025, the top court had sought the stand of several states on other pending pleas seeking a stay on their respective anti-conversion laws.

The bench had made clear that it would consider the prayer for staying the operation of such laws once the replies were in.

It was hearing petitions challenging the constitutional validity of anti-conversion laws enacted by several states.

The court had appointed advocate Shrishti as the nodal counsel for the petitioners and advocate Ruchira as the nodal counsel for the respondent states to streamline communication in the case.

Controversies and allegations

Previously, the Centre had raised questions over the locus standi of activist Teesta Setalwad's NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace in challenging the contentious state laws regulating religious conversions due to interfaith marriages.

Alleging that the NGO allows its name to be used "at the behest of some selected political interest", the Union of India claimed it was guilty of collecting huge funds by exploiting the agonies of riot-affected people.

"From a series of judicial proceedings, it is now established that the petitioner 1 allows its name to be used through its two office-bearers at the behest of some selected political interest and also earns out of such activity," the ministry of home affairs had said.

Specific state laws

The apex court on January 6, 2021, agreed to examine certain new and controversial laws of states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand regulating religious conversions due to interfaith marriages.

The Uttar Pradesh law relates not only to interfaith marriages but also to all religious conversions and lays down elaborate procedures for anyone who wishes to convert to another religion.

The Uttarakhand law entails a two-year jail term for those found guilty of religious conversion through "force or allurement". The allurement can be in the form of cash, employment or material benefits.

The plea filed by the NGO alleged that these legislations violate Articles 21 and 25 of the Constitution, as they empower the state to suppress an individual's personal liberty and freedom to practise the religion of his choice.