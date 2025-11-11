HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » SC to hear pleas seeking stay on anti-conversion laws in Dec

SC to hear pleas seeking stay on anti-conversion laws in Dec

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 11, 2025 17:01 IST

x

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to list for urgent hearing the pleas seeking a stay on anti-conversion laws enacted by various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

IMAGE: The Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria said the pleas will be listed for hearing in December.

A lawyer, appearing for one of the petitioners, sought listing of the interim pleas, seeking stay of the laws, next week.

 

"It is not possible. I have to write judgments," the CJI, who is retiring on November 23, said.

On September 16, the bench sought the stand of several states on the pleas seeking a stay on their respective anti-conversion laws.

While issuing notices to states, the CJI-led bench made it clear that it will consider the prayer for staying the operation of such laws once the replies were filed.

The bench had then granted four weeks to the states for their responses and allowed the petitioners to file rejoinders two weeks thereafter. The matter was posted after six weeks.

The bench is seized of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of anti-conversion laws enacted by several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Karnataka.

The Centre previously raised questions over the locus standi of activist Teesta Setalwad's NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace in challenging the contentious state laws regulating religious conversions due to interfaith marriages.

Alleging the NGO allows its name to be used "at the behest of some selected political interest", the Union of India claimed it was guilty of collecting huge funds by exploiting the agonies of riot-affected people.

The apex court on January 6, 2021 agreed to examine certain new and controversial laws of states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand regulating religious conversions due to interfaith marriages.

The Uttar Pradesh law relates to not only interfaith marriages but all religious conversions and lays down elaborate procedures for anyone who wishes to convert to another religion.

The Uttarakhand law entails a two-year jail term for those found guilty of religious conversion through "force or allurement". The allurement can be in the form of cash, employment or material benefits.

The plea filed by the NGO alleged that these legislations violate Articles 21 and 25 of the Constitution as those empower the State to suppress an individual's personal liberty and freedom to practise the religion of his choice.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

SC seeks UP's response to plea against conversion law
SC seeks UP's response to plea against conversion law
Conversion to Islam bona fide if done by free-will: HC
Conversion to Islam bona fide if done by free-will: HC
Constitution doesn't support forced or false conversion: HC
Constitution doesn't support forced or false conversion: HC
Religious freedom doesn't mean right to convert: Govt
Religious freedom doesn't mean right to convert: Govt
Religious conversion won't change person's caste: HC
Religious conversion won't change person's caste: HC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Greek Salad: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Kernel Of Truth: 8 Key Reasons To Eat Corn

webstory image 3

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

VIDEOS

Red Fort Delhi Blast After the blast in Delhi, FSL team and security personnel present at the spot4:16

Red Fort Delhi Blast After the blast in Delhi, FSL team...

Matter of worry Medanta Chairman Dr Naresh Trehan expresses concern over rising Delhi Pollution4:53

Matter of worry Medanta Chairman Dr Naresh Trehan...

Delhis Forensic Science team recovers bullet from blast site near Red Fort2:04

Delhis Forensic Science team recovers bullet from blast...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO