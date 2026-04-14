Sugarcane Research Supervisor Claims Abduction and Assault in Shahjahanpur

A sugarcane research institute supervisor in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, alleges abduction and assault following a family dispute, prompting a police investigation after a video of the incident circulated online.

Key Points A sugarcane research institute supervisor in Shahjahanpur claims he was abducted and assaulted.

The alleged abduction and assault stemmed from a family dispute, according to the victim's complaint.

Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the incident after a video surfaced online.

The victim alleges the accused has links to the ruling party, adding a political dimension to the case.

A supervisor at a sugarcane research institute was allegedly abducted here by a group of men while returning home and later assaulted, police said on Tuesday, after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The purported video of the incident, widely circulated online, shows a man sitting on a sofa being slapped and abused by another person.

PTI could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit told PTI that the victim, identified as Sachin Mishra, a resident under Puwayan police station limits, submitted a complaint. Following which, the police registered an FIR on April 8.

He said the victim named seven persons, including Anuj Mishra, in the complaint, while three others remain unidentified.

Dixit said the police will examine the viral video and take legal action based on the findings.

Details of the Alleged Abduction and Assault

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on April 3 when Mishra was returning home from Shahjahanpur.

He alleged that Anuj and his associates abducted him, forced him into a car and took him to a house where they beat him for failing to answer their telephone call.

The victim said his family members were later informed about the incident. Subsequently, his brother reached the spot and secured his release.

Mishra alleged that the incident stemmed from an ongoing family dispute and that the accused is an influential person with links to the ruling party.