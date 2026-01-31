Sunetra Pawar gets 3 ministries, Fadnavis keeps finance

Newly-appointed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has been allocated the portfolios of State Excise Duty, Sports and Youth Affairs and Minorities Development and Aukaf.

IMAGE: Sunetra Pawar after taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Notably, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will now hold the portfolios of Planning and Finance, which were previously assigned to the late Ajit Pawar, former Deputy CM of Maharashtra.

Sunetra Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party and widow of Ajit Pawar, on Saturday took oath as the state's Deputy CM at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office to Sunetra Pawar in the presence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Key Points Sunetra Pawar has been allocated the portfolios of State Excise Duty, Sports and Youth Affairs, and Minorities Development and Aukaf.

CM Devendra Fadnavis took charge of Planning and Finance, previously held by the late Ajit Pawar.

Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, becoming the first woman to hold the post.

She stepped into fill the post that became vacant following the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28 in Baramati.

With this, Sunetra Pawar becomes the first woman Deputy Chief Minsiter of Maharashtra.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Sunetra Pawar, in a post on X, said, 'Respected Ajitdada has given the mantra of living one's entire life for farmers, labourers, women, youth, and deprived sections. Today, carrying forward the legacy of their thoughts with unwavering loyalty to the principles of 'Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar', my heart is truly overflowing as I accept the responsibility of the Deputy Chief Minister position with a sense of duty.'

She vowed to work tirelessly to realise Ajit Pawar's vision for Maharashtra.

'Though the untimely passing of Dada has caused a mountain of sorrow to crash upon my heart, the true support I have is the duty-bound commitment, the strength to struggle, and the bond with the people that he taught me. I will continue to work tirelessly and honestly to realise the just, equality-based, and developed Maharashtra of his dreams. In these difficult times, the love and support from the people of Maharashtra is my true strength. With the power of your trust, illuminating Dada's ideals, I will keep moving forward with new hope,' she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sunetra Pawar and expressed confidence that she would work tirelessly for the welfare of the state's people and fulfil Ajit Pawar's vision.

'Best wishes to Sunetra Pawar Ji as she begins her tenure as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the first woman to hold this responsibility. I am confident she will work tirelessly for the welfare of the people of the state and fulfil the vision of the late Ajitdada Pawar,' PM Modi said.

Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal expressed hope that a woman would one day also become the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Speaking to ANI, Bhujbal said, "Sunetra Pawar has taken oath as the first woman Deputy CM of the state. I also wish that a woman should become the CM of the state."

NCP MLA Sana Malik hailed Sunetra Pawar's appointment as Deputy CM, calling it a historic moment for the state.

"History has been written as Sunetra Pawar has taken oath as the first woman deputy CM of the state. Maharashtra will get a lot of benefit as she has always been working for social causes and the upliftment of women," Malik said to ANI.

Sunetra Pawar is known for her work in sustainable development, environmental conservation, and rural empowerment.

As a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, she has emerged as a driving force behind several initiatives that promote inclusive and sustainable progress.

Ajit Pawar passed away on Wednesday when a chartered plane carrying him crashed-landed in Baramati. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots.