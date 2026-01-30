'Ajit Dada Made Everyone Feel Heard'

'While many politicians speak of development, Dada worked hard for it.'

'He realised that politics wasn't about power or politics -- it was about service to the people.'

IMAGE: Ajit Pawar at a rally. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajit Pawar/X

The Nationalist Congress Party MLA from Ahmedpur, Latur, Babasaheb Mohanrao Patil, pays shraddhanjali to Ajit Pawar as he fondly recalls the time he first met him.

"When I heard about Ajit Dada's plane crash in Baramati on January 28, I couldn't believe it. My hands shook as I spoke to the person who told me to watch the news on TV. I asked if everyone was fine. The caller, my personal assistant, didn't speak.

"More than 24 hours have passed and Ajit Dada's mortal remains have been put to rest, but it is still unbelievable that he is no more.

'He didn't speak to me as if I was inferior to him'

I met Dada when I was a young party worker, long before I became an MLA. I had attended the district bank meeting in Pune, where Dada was the chairman. I was nervous, not sure what to say to such a senior leader.

"But Dada put me at ease right when I approached him to introduce myself. He didn't speak to me as if I was inferior to him. He spoke to me about my village (in Latur), about the farmers, about what we needed.

"That's what Dada was: He made everyone feel heard.

"I have seen many instances of his commitment over the years. While many politicians speak of development, Dada worked hard for it. He realised that politics wasn't about power or politics -- it was about service to the people.

"When villagers came to him with complaints, he didn't just listen, he addressed their problems -- whether it was getting a road constructed, ensuring water was supplied, or helping a distressed farmer, Dada was there."

'Won eight consecutive terms from Baramati not because of...'

IMAGE: Then Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar reviews development projects in Baramati, December 22, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

"It was his work ethic that impressed me the most. He could have easily relied on his reputation, on the 'Pawar' surname. But he worked harder than anyone I've known. His early morning meetings, late-night summons to officials in Mantralaya, and travel across the district is what every person who knew him closely would vouch for.

"He won eight consecutive terms as an MP from Baramati since 1991 not because of his family name, but because he worked for his people.

"I recall asking him once how he managed to juggle all his commitments -- his duties as an MLA, his party work, and his constituency work. He smiled and said, 'When you genuinely care for your people, you find the time. You find the energy.'

"Dada was passionate about the co-operative movement as much as (Sharad) Pawar saheb is, and he saw that the strong future of Maharashtra depended on its farmers and the sugar cooperatives and so he felt it was very important to support farmers and workers at the grassroots level in order to help create a better future for them."

'We've lost our sense of direction'

"He also made sure that no matter which village you belonged to you would receive justice for your labour and assistance from your local cooperative from day one and throughout your life until you reached retirement age and beyond.

"There were many people who were able to achieve success in ways that they would never have dreamed of without Dada's help.

"There is no question about it -- politics can be difficult, and people question the reasoning behind Dada's decisions and his alliances from time to time, but all of us who worked with him knew that whenever Dada made a decision, he had carefully considered that decision and believed it was in the best interest of Maharashtra.

"With Dada's death, the NCP has lost not just more than a leader; we've lost our sense of direction. Dada kept our party focused on development and progress, not simply on electoral politics; he showed us that despite having political differences, we can still be friends and have mutual respect. He had the respect of his opponents because every opponent knew that whatever Dada said, he was going to do what he said he was going to do."

'I will miss calling him for advice...'

"I offered my condolences to Sunetra vahini (sister-in-law; Ajit Pawar's wife and NCP Rajya Sabha MP) and there was sorrow written all over her face as she spoke of Dada.

"Dada was not just the leader of Maharashtra -- he was a husband and father to Parth and Jay and a nephew to (Sharad Pawar) Saheb. The family's loss is beyond comprehension.

"Dada was on his way to the zilla parishad elections in Baramati when he passed away in the tragic plane crash. He was thinking of democracy and how best to connect with people on his last trip. He was just being Ajit Dada: always at the service of others, always working, and always there for all of Maharashtra.

"I will miss calling him for advice and I will miss the way in which he devoted so much time and energy to being a dedicated party member at our monthly meetings. All of Maharashtra will miss having a true mass leader who understood grassroots workers."

"Rest in peace, Dada. Your legacy will live on in all of us you have inspired throughout your lifelong devotion to the people of Maharashtra."