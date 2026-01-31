HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Sunetra Pawar becomes Maharashtra's first woman deputy CM

Sunetra Pawar becomes Maharashtra's first woman deputy CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 31, 2026 18:26 IST

x

Sunetra Pawar, wife of deceased Nationalist Congress Party president Ajit Pawar, was on Saturday sworn in as the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat administers to the oath of office to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Key Points

  • Sunetra Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra's first woman deputy chief minister.
  • She was elected as the leader of the NCP legislature wing during the day.
  • Sunetra is not a member of either house of the state legislature.
  • She is expected to contest the byelection to the Baramati assembly constituency represented by her late husband.

The 62-year-old Pawar, who has resigned as Rajya Sabha MP, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a brief ceremony at the Lok Bhavan in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, she was elected as the state NCP legislature party leader.

Ajit Pawar, who held the Deputy Chief Minister's post as well as the finance portfolio in the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena-NCP 'Mahayuti' government, died in an air crash in Baramati on January 28.

Slogans like 'Ajit dada Amar Rahe' (Ajit dada is immortal) were raised as Sunetra Pawar rose to take the oath.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP leaders Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal, among others, were present at the ceremony.

Sunetra Pawar's younger son Jay Pawar and his wife were also present.

Sunetra likely to contest assembly bypoll from Baramati

She is not a member of either house of the state legislature, and is expected to contest the byelection to the Baramati assembly constituency represented by her late husband.

Coming from a political family, the low-profile Sunetra Pawar made her electoral debut in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, facing off against her sister-in-law and incumbent NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, in Baramati, the home turf of the Pawar family.

After losing to Sule, she was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

She now faces an uphill task of holding the NCP together and managing coalition politics while working with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

But her immediate challenge will be to decide whether to go ahead with the much-anticipated merger of the two NCP factions.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Nobody's Putting Pressure On Sunetra Pawar'
'Nobody's Putting Pressure On Sunetra Pawar'
'Ajit Dada Made Everyone Feel Heard'
'Ajit Dada Made Everyone Feel Heard'
'NCP-SP, Pawar family in the dark on Sunetra's cabinet entry'
'NCP-SP, Pawar family in the dark on Sunetra's cabinet entry'
What Happens To NCP After Ajit Pawar's Death?
What Happens To NCP After Ajit Pawar's Death?
'I've no idea': Sharad Pawar on Sunetra's swearing-in
'I've no idea': Sharad Pawar on Sunetra's swearing-in

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

Are Eggs Good Or Bad For You? 8 Medical Truths

webstory image 3

8 Indian States With The Most Forests

VIDEOS

Bridge Collapses in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi Block2:08

Bridge Collapses in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi Block

Shahid Kapoor looks stylish at Mumbai airport0:48

Shahid Kapoor looks stylish at Mumbai airport

Sunetra Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra deputy CM1:34

Sunetra Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra deputy CM

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO