'Nobody's Putting Pressure On Sunetra Pawar'

'I don't know if she is doing it willingly or not, but she is respecting the sentiments of the party. Party workers, MLAs -- everyone has requested her to take over. This will help keep the party united.'

IMAGE: Sunetra Pawar doing an aarti of Ajit Pawar in 2023.

Three days after Ajit Pawar's death in a tragic plane crash in Baramati, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is poised to make its most significant move yet in its efforts for stability.

At a 2 pm meeting in Vidhan Bhavan, all 40 NCP MLAs from Maharashtra unanimously elected Sunetra Pawar, the party's only Rajya Sabha MP, as leader of the NCP legislative party; she will be sworn in as deputy chief minister by 5 pm.

Despite rumours of dissenting votes and defections, party MLAs say the decision indicates a unified and urgent course of action that they believe that Ajit Pawar would have supported himself.

A 2 pm Meeting Meant to End Speculation

By the time the clock struck 2 pm at the Vidhan Bhavan on Saturday, the chamber once occupied by Ajit Pawar witnessed his wife being elected as leader of the party he has always been a part of.

The 40 NCP MLAs gathered to elect a new leader of its legislative party in the Maharashtra assembly, a Constitutional post left vacant after Pawar's tragic death in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28.

"This is a meeting to elect our group leader, and all NCP MLAs will attend," Sana Malik, the NCP MLA from Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai, said before the meeting. "Sunetra Vahini will be unanimously elected. Party president Sunil Tatkare has called the meeting."

The urgency of the meeting, leaders insist, reflects the urgent necessity to maintain unity and scotch rumours about the impending split in the party.

"Yesterday, the entire family was busy in rituals," Malik said, referring to Ajit Pawar's asthi visarjan (immersion of the ashes in the river). "But we are proud that Maharashtra will have its first woman DCM, and that too from the party led by Ajit Dada."

No Objection, Total Unanimity

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers his condolences to NCP Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar in Baramati, January 29, 2026. Photograph: @AmitShah X/ANI Photo

"There is only one name, and no dissent," Prakash Solanke, the NCP MLA from Majalgaon in Beed, spelled it out in detail.

"All the 40 NCP MLAs will be attending the meeting in Ajit Dada's chamber," Solanke said before the meeting. "The only agenda is to fill the position of leader of the legislative party that fell vacant due to Ajit Dada's tragic death."

The outcome, he said, is already clear. "There is only one name the party has unanimously decided on -- Sunetra Vahini. There is no objection. We will elect her unanimously and inform the government."

Solanke also dismissed suggestions that Sunetra Pawar was being forced into the role. "The media should stop speculating. There is no pressure on her. Party workers, MLAs -- everyone has requested her to take over. This will help keep the party united," he said. "I don't know if she is doing it willingly or not, but she is respecting the sentiments of the party."

Babasaheb Patil, the MLA from Ahmedpur in Latur, put it more simply: "We will meet at 2 pm and unanimously elect Sunetra Vahini as our leader."

Rumours of Dissent, Firmly Rejected

As the meeting approaches, rumours of internal unease have only grown louder -- particularly about senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal being unhappy with the speed of the transition and with former Rajya Sabha MP and a close confidante of Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and the NCP's Maharashtra chief Sunil Tatkare taking the lead in pushing Sunetra Pawar's name.

Diliprao Bankar, the NCP MLA from Niphad in Nashik, dismissed the talk outright. "Rubbish. Media speculation," he said. "We will reach Mumbai and at the legislative party meeting we will give our stamp of approval to Sunetra Vahini's name. The rest is baseless speculation."

Bankar also rejected the claim that Sharad Pawar is being sidelined. "Nothing of that sort is happening," he said, insisting that the party's decisions were being taken collectively.

'Ajit Dada Would Have Supported This'

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde meet Sunetra Pawar in Baramati on Wednesday, January 28. Photograph: ANI Photo

Behind the scenes, leaders admit that conversations have been sensitive and measured. One NCP MLA, who did not wish to be named, said discussions had taken place keeping the larger picture in mind.

"Our leaders held discussions in this atmosphere (just two days after Pawar's death on January 28 when a closed door meeting was held and it was decided to name Sunetra Pawar as the next DCM)," the MLA said. "Probably Praful Patel might have spoken to Pawar Saheb."

Referring to Bhujbal's press conference, the MLA added, "That was his reaction. What can I say about it?"

But the reasoning, the MLA said, was straightforward. "Where is the question of sidelining Sharad Pawar Saheb? An important post in the Vidhan Sabha has fallen vacant and it is urgent that we fill it."

Then comes the line that captures the party's mood: "Even Ajit Dada would be happy to see her become the DCM. Even he would have supported such a decision. It is important to keep the party united and focused in this hour of crisis and tragedy."

At 5 pm, when Sunetra Pawar takes oath at Raj Bhavan, she will not just create history but would have also put to rest wild speculations about a possible split in the NCP.