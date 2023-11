Sunaks Celebrate Diwali With Jaishankars

On Sunday, November 12, 2023, External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar with his wife Kyoko called on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street in London.

Sunak and wife Akshata Murty and daughters Anoushka and Krishna lit diyas to mark Diwali.

IMAGE: Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty welcome Dr Jaishankar and Kyoko Jaishankar to 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Kind courtesy 10 Downing Street/X

IMAGE: Rishi greets Kyoko. Photograph: 10 Downing Street/X

IMAGE: Sunak and Jaishankar outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: 10 Downing Street/X

IMAGE: Jaishankar gifted a cricket bat signed by Virat Kohli to Sunak. Photograph: 10 Downing Street/X

IMAGE: Sunak, Akshata, Jaishankar and Kyoko. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr S Jaishankar/Twitter

IMAGE: Suank with Jaishankar. Photograph: Dr S Jaishankar/Twitter

IMAGE: 'Thank Mr. and Mrs. Sunak for their warm reception and gracious hospitality', Jaishankar posted. Photograph: Dr S Jaishankar/Twitter

IMAGE: The Sunaks see off Jaishankar and Kyoko. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

IMAGE: Sunak and Akshata with their children Anoushka and Krishna light diyas outside 10 Downing Street to celebrate Diwali. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

WATCH: Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty host a Diwali event

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com