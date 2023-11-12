News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in HP's Lepcha

Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in HP's Lepcha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 12, 2023 10:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with security forces.

Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting military facilities to celebrate Diwali.

 

In a post on 'X', the prime minister said, "Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces."

Earlier, he greeted people on Diwali and wished them joy, prosperity and health.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives," Modi said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
PIX: Modi celebrates Diwali in Kargil with soldiers
PIX: Modi celebrates Diwali in Kargil with soldiers
PM celebrates Diwali with soldiers near India-China border
PM celebrates Diwali with soldiers near India-China border
Mr Modi, please heed loss of morale in armed forces
Mr Modi, please heed loss of morale in armed forces
'If India does not win World Cup this time...: Shastri
'If India does not win World Cup this time...: Shastri
Tiger 3 Review
Tiger 3 Review
England's poor World Cup doesn't mean 'huge clear-out'
England's poor World Cup doesn't mean 'huge clear-out'
Ravindra relishing 'dream' World Cup clash with India
Ravindra relishing 'dream' World Cup clash with India
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

PHOTOS: PM Modi's many Diwali celebrations

PHOTOS: PM Modi's many Diwali celebrations

Modi in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

Modi in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances