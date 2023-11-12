2.2 Million Diyas Light Up Ayodhya

Ayodhya surpassed its earlier record of lighting 1.7 million diyas and set a new Guinness World Record by lighting 2.23 million diyas across 51 ghats during its Deepotsav celebration.
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs aarti during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: People celebrate Deepotsav in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A police personnel lights a diya during Deepotsav celebrations. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: Kind courtesy @uptourismgov/X
IMAGE: People gather to light diyas during Deepotsav celebrations, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: Kind courtesy @uptourismgov/X
Photograph: Kind courtesy @uptourismgov/X
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: An aerial view of Deepotsav, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Firecrackers light up Ayodhya's night sky on Diwali, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy @uptourismgov
Photograph: Kind courtesy @uptourismgov/X
Photograph: Kind courtesy @uptourismgov/X
IMAGE: Diyas are placed at a ghat ahead of Deepotsav in Ayodhya. Photograph: Kind courtesy @uptourismgov/X
IMAGE: Students at the event. Photograph: Kind courtesy @uptourismgov/X
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com