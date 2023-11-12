News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2.2 Million Diyas Light Up Ayodhya

2.2 Million Diyas Light Up Ayodhya

By REDIFF NEWS
November 12, 2023 18:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ayodhya surpassed its earlier record of lighting 1.7 million diyas and set a new Guinness World Record by lighting 2.23 million diyas across 51 ghats during its Deepotsav celebration.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs aarti during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People celebrate Deepotsav in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A police personnel lights a diya during Deepotsav celebrations. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @uptourismgov/X

  

IMAGE: People gather to light diyas during Deepotsav celebrations, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @uptourismgov/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @uptourismgov/X

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An aerial view of Deepotsav, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Firecrackers light up Ayodhya's night sky on Diwali, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy @uptourismgov

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @uptourismgov/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @uptourismgov/X

IMAGE: Diyas are placed at a ghat ahead of Deepotsav in Ayodhya. Photograph: Kind courtesy @uptourismgov/X

 

IMAGE: Students at the event. Photograph: Kind courtesy @uptourismgov/X

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Team India Celebrate Diwali
Team India Celebrate Diwali
Is Diwali Making You Sad, Lonely?
Is Diwali Making You Sad, Lonely?
6 Places To Visit For A Memorable Diwali
6 Places To Visit For A Memorable Diwali
Tiger 3 Review
Tiger 3 Review
Bastianini wins Malaysian GP; Bagnaia extends lead
Bastianini wins Malaysian GP; Bagnaia extends lead
Gaza hospital cut off as tanks surround it: WHO
Gaza hospital cut off as tanks surround it: WHO
A look at Pakistan's forgettable World Cup
A look at Pakistan's forgettable World Cup
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

PHOTOS: Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in HP

PHOTOS: Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in HP

'Devout Hindu' Rishi Sunak shares Diwali greetings

'Devout Hindu' Rishi Sunak shares Diwali greetings

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances