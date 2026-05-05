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Home  » News » Leena Paulose's Bail Plea Rejected In Extortion Case

Leena Paulose's Bail Plea Rejected In Extortion Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 05, 2026 15:09 IST

The Delhi High Court has rejected Leena Paulose's bail application in a significant Rs 200 crore extortion case involving her husband, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, while granting her bail in a related money laundering case.

Key Points

  • Delhi High Court denies bail to Leena Paulose in the Rs 200 crore extortion case.
  • Leena Paulose granted bail in a related money laundering case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.
  • Sukesh Chandrasekhar is accused of duping the wives of former Ranbaxy promoters of Rs 200 crore.
  • Delhi Police invoked MCOCA against Chandrasekhar and his associates.
  • Accused allegedly used hawala and shell companies to launder the proceeds of crime.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Leena Paulose in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving her husband, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, but granted her reprieve in a related money laundering case.

Court's Decision on Bail Pleas

"I have rejected the application in the MCOCA case but allowed it in (ED case)," said Justice Prateek Jalan while dealing with Paulose's bail pleas in the two cases probed by the Delhi police and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

 

Details of the Extortion Case

The Delhi Police has booked Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the wives of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore.

The police alleged that Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife, Aditi Singh, by posing as government officials and promising to secure bail for her husband, who was in jail in a money laundering case.

Ongoing Investigations

Several separate investigations against Chandrasekhar in the country are currently underway.

The police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

Money Laundering Allegations

The Delhi Police alleged that Paulose, Chandrashekar, and other accused persons used hawala and created shell companies to park the money received as proceeds of crime.

The ED subsequently initiated a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on the police case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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