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Home  » News » Alleged conman Sukesh gets bail in AIADMK money laundering case, but will remain in jail

Alleged conman Sukesh gets bail in AIADMK money laundering case, but will remain in jail

Source: PTI
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April 07, 2026 17:36 IST

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Sukesh Chandrasekhar, accused in multiple cases, has been granted bail in the AIADMK 'two leaves' money laundering case, but will continue to be in jail in connection with other cases.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar

IMAGE: Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sukesh Chandrasekhar was granted bail in a money laundering case related to the AIADMK's 'two leaves' election symbol.
  • Delhi court cited the importance of liberty under the Constitution when granting bail to Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
  • Despite the bail in this particular case, Sukesh Chandrasekhar will remain in jail due to other pending cases against him.
  • The court noted that Chandrasekhar has already served a significant detention period and is on bail in 26 other cases.

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a money laundering case related to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's "two leaves" election symbol.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted the relief to him on a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 5 lakh each.

 

Chandrasekhar will, however, remain in jail in other pending cases lodged against him.

Court's Reasoning for Granting Bail

"Liberty being the most sacrosanct norm in our Constitution, the court cannot preach liberty from its decisions while playing footsie with the state upon the bogey of special legislation or economic offences," Judge Gogne said.

He said while the offence of money laundering remains grave in nature, a special legislation like PMLA is not a grouse of the state to be exacted upon the liberty of an accused through the court.

"Thus, the existence even of 31 cases (including the present case) against the accused does not defeat his right to bail in this particular case when the period of detention has crossed the threshold of half of the period of proposed imprisonment under section 4 of the PMLA, more so, when he is already on bail in 26 out of the 31 cases," the judge said.

"With the proceedings effectively being under stay, both in the predicate offence and the present complaint under PMLA for the past several years, the accused has not only served excessive detention during trial but also stands to suffer further prolonged detention without trial," he added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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