News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Suicide or accidental firing? Cop dies at Ram temple

Suicide or accidental firing? Cop dies at Ram temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 19, 2024 16:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 25-year-old police jawan deployed at the Ram temple in Ayodhya died after being hit by a bullet from his own weapon, with officials saying they are probing if it is a case of accidental firing or suicide.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Shatrughan Vishwakarma was deployed as part of the Special Security Force (SSF) set to provide security at the temple premises.

 

Inspector General Pravin Kumar told PTI the incident occurred at 5.25 am on Wednesday. It is being probed whether it is a case of accidental firing or suicide, he said.

The jawan was deployed near the VIP gate in front of the Koteshwar temple. The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is just just 150 meters away from the spot.

Police said more clarity will emerge after investigation and postmortem report.

Last year on August 25, a PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) constable deployed at the security of Ram Janmabhoomi died of bullet injuries.

Kuldeep Tripathi (24) of 2019 batch was with 25th battalion of PAC. It was said then that he received a bullet shot from his own service weapon.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Police Saved A Man From Suicide
How Police Saved A Man From Suicide
Assam Rifles soldier fires at 6 colleagues in Manipur
Assam Rifles soldier fires at 6 colleagues in Manipur
IPS officer shoots self in TN, Oppn seeks CBI probe
IPS officer shoots self in TN, Oppn seeks CBI probe
Match Officials annouced for WC T20 Super 8 fixtures
Match Officials annouced for WC T20 Super 8 fixtures
Stimac's warm farewell to Blue Tigers
Stimac's warm farewell to Blue Tigers
Moms return: Kerber, Osaka, Wozniacki get wild cards
Moms return: Kerber, Osaka, Wozniacki get wild cards
Sonakshi-Zaheer Wedding: ALL THE DETAILS!
Sonakshi-Zaheer Wedding: ALL THE DETAILS!
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

CRPF has lost almost 200 men to suicide

CRPF has lost almost 200 men to suicide

IAS officers' daughter kills self near Maha secretariat

IAS officers' daughter kills self near Maha secretariat

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances