Suicide or accidental firing? Cop dies at Ram temple

A 25-year-old police jawan deployed at the Ram temple in Ayodhya died after being hit by a bullet from his own weapon, with officials saying they are probing if it is a case of accidental firing or suicide.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Shatrughan Vishwakarma was deployed as part of the Special Security Force (SSF) set to provide security at the temple premises.

Inspector General Pravin Kumar told PTI the incident occurred at 5.25 am on Wednesday. It is being probed whether it is a case of accidental firing or suicide, he said.

The jawan was deployed near the VIP gate in front of the Koteshwar temple. The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is just just 150 meters away from the spot.

Police said more clarity will emerge after investigation and postmortem report.

Last year on August 25, a PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) constable deployed at the security of Ram Janmabhoomi died of bullet injuries.

Kuldeep Tripathi (24) of 2019 batch was with 25th battalion of PAC. It was said then that he received a bullet shot from his own service weapon.