Rediff.com  » News » IAS officers' daughter jumps off building near Maharashtra secretariat

IAS officers' daughter jumps off building near Maharashtra secretariat

Source: PTI
June 03, 2024 13:33 IST
A 27-year-old woman, daughter of Maharashtra cadre IAS officers, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 10th floor of a building near Mantralaya in south Mumbai early Monday morning, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Lipi, who was a law student, jumped from the building near the state secretariat at around 4 am, they said.

 

She was immediately taken to the GT Hospital where she was declared dead, officials said.

She was pursuing an LLB course in Sonipat, Haryana, and was anxious about her performance in academics, a senior official said.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot in which she purportedly stated that no one should be blamed for her death, the official said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Cuffe Parade police station, officials said.

The deceased's father, Vikas Rastogi, is the principal secretary in Maharashtra's higher and technical education department. Her mother Radhika Rastogi is also a senior IAS officer serving in the state government.

Earlier, Maharashtra cadre IAS officers Milind and Manisha Mhaiskar lost their 18-year-old son in 2017 after he jumped off a high-rise in Mumbai. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
