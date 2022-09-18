Chandigarh varsity: Accused didn't make videos of other girls

Amid the raging controversy over the alleged leaked objectionable videos of Chandigarh University students, University authorities on Sunday claimed that no objectionable video was made of the girl students except a personal video shot by a girl, which she shared with her boyfriend.

IMAGE: A general view of Chandigarh University campus. Photograph: Courtesy Navyison/Wikimedia Commons

In an official statement, R S Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, 'There are rumours that seven girls have committed suicide whereas the fact is that no girl has attempted any such step. No girl has been admitted to the hospital in the incident.'

Bawa further said, 'There is another rumour that 60 objectionable MMS have been found of different students. This is totally false and baseless. All the rumours of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless.

'During the preliminary investigation conducted by the University, there have been no videos found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by herself her boyfriend.'

Bawa informed on the request received by the students, Chandigarh University has itself volunteered the further investigation to the Punjab Police Department which has taken one girl into custody and has filed a first information report (FIR) under Information Technology Act.

The university said all the mobile phones and other material has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

The statement said Chandigarh University is fully cooperating with police in the investigation.

Earlier, protesting students alleged that a student made videos of girl students while taking a bath in the hostel.

They said that the videos were later made viral on social media.

The protesting students also claimed that after the videos went viral, girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide.

However, police refuted the suicide attempts claim.