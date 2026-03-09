HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
School Faces Protest After Teacher Allegedly Tonsures Student Over Hair Length

School Faces Protest After Teacher Allegedly Tonsures Student Over Hair Length

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 09, 2026 19:20 IST

A Hyderabad school is under scrutiny after a teacher allegedly forcibly tonsured a student's hair, sparking protests from parents who claim it violated a religious vow.

Key Points

  • A teacher at a private school in Hyderabad allegedly tonsured a 6th-grade student for having long hair.
  • The student's parents protested at the school, stating the long hair was part of a religious vow.
  • The parents demanded the school return the removed hair to fulfil the religious vow.
  • The school management took disciplinary action against the teacher following the parents' protest.
  • Police have not received any formal complaint regarding the incident.

A teacher of a private school here have allegedly got a student tonsured for having long hair, leading to a protest by his parents at the institution on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, the 6th standard student alleged that the teacher forcibly got him tonsured against his will two days ago.

 

His mother said her son had long hair as part of a religious vow.

Taking exception to the teacher getting her son's hair removed without her knowledge, she said the school should hand over the removed hair to them, as it was meant to fulfil a religious vow.

The boy's parents, who protested at the school, left the place after the management took disciplinary action against the teacher, sources said.

Police said no complaint was received over the incident.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
