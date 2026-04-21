Ahmedabad Student Injured In School Compass Attack

A class 8 student in Ahmedabad suffered an eye injury after being attacked with a compass during a school fight, prompting a police investigation and increased safety measures by the school board.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A class 8 student was injured in the eye after being attacked with a geometric compass at an Ahmedabad school.

The incident occurred during a fight between students in the school lobby.

Police have registered an offence under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act as the accused is a minor.

The injured student underwent surgery at Civil Hospital in Asarwa.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation School Board has issued instructions to enhance student safety and prevent future incidents.

A class 8 student was injured in the eye when one of his peers attacked him with a geometric compass on the premises of a civic school in Ahmedabad, police said on Tuesday.

Compass Attack Leads to Student Surgery

The injured student had to undergo surgery at Civil Hospital in Asarwa following the incident that occurred on Monday.

A police officer said two students of class 8 were fighting on Monday morning after the examination in the first-floor lobby of Isanpur Public School-1.

Police Investigation Underway

"A student from another division (of class 8) tried to break up the fight. Angered by this, one of the students pierced his eye using a geometric compass," said Narol police inspector J.B. Agrawat.

Since the accused is a minor, the police have registered an offence under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

School Board Implements Safety Measures

"The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation School Board has issued a circular instructing teachers to take responsibility for the safety of students on the premises and also in playgrounds," said school board administrative officer Dr L.D. Desai.

The school board has instructed civic-run schools to prevent such incidents in the future, stating that a survey will be conducted and efforts will be made to channel students toward various co-curricular activities to enhance their abilities.

The Juvenile Justice Act aims to provide care and protection to children in need and addresses offences committed by children. Cases involving minors are typically handled with a focus on rehabilitation and reintegration into society. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation School Board's response indicates a commitment to improving safety protocols within its schools.