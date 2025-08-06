HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Why Are School Students Dying By Suicide?

Why Are School Students Dying By Suicide?

By Sneha Sasikumar
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 06, 2025 14:54 IST

x

Nearly 70 per cent of total student suicides were committed by school-going students, with students from Class 9 and 10 accounting for the highest share.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Liza Summer/Pexels.com
 

The Supreme Court on July 25 issued pan-Indian 15 interim guidelines to tackle suicides and mental health crises among students in educational institutions.

This comes amid a series of student suicides reported recently.

These include suicide committed by a fourth-year engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, a second-year bachelor of dental surgery student at Sharda University in Greater Noida, a 15-year-old Class 10 student in Ahmedabad, and a 19-year-old Delhi University student from Tripura.

Note: Rate of suicides refers to number of suicides per 100,000 of population. Source: NCRB 2022 data

Since 2020, both the total number and rate of suicides per 100,000 population in India have risen (Chart 1).

Student suicides accounted for about eight per cent of total suicides during 2020-2022 (Chart 2).

Nearly 70 per cent of total student suicides were committed by school-going students, with students from Class 9 and 10 accounting for the highest share.

Suicides committed by highly educated students have also seen a rise, though cases among graduates and above accounted for only around 4 to 5 per cent.

Source: NCRB 2022

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sneha Sasikumar
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Silent Crisis of Student Suicides
The Silent Crisis of Student Suicides
Student Suicides Double in a Decade
Student Suicides Double in a Decade
Why Our Youth Face Mental Distress
Why Our Youth Face Mental Distress
SC steps in with 15 guidelines to curb student suicides
SC steps in with 15 guidelines to curb student suicides
SC questions suicides at IIT Kharagpur, Sharda Univ
SC questions suicides at IIT Kharagpur, Sharda Univ

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Unknown Facts About Mughal-e-Azam

webstory image 2

Manisha's Narali Bhat: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Employees Shrink At PSU Banks

VIDEOS

PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, the new seat of govt1:21

PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, the new seat of govt

Watch: Rising Ganga touches Lord Shiva's feet at Rishikesh1:12

Watch: Rising Ganga touches Lord Shiva's feet at Rishikesh

Watch: Rescue videos show scale of damage in Uttarakhand cloudburst1:39

Watch: Rescue videos show scale of damage in Uttarakhand...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD