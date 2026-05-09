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IIT-Patna Student Dies After Contacting Electric Pole

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 09, 2026 16:38 IST

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A BTech student at IIT-Patna tragically died after reportedly suffering an electric shock while playing cricket on the campus, prompting an investigation into the incident.

Key Points

  • Harshit Raj, a BTech student, died after an electric shock on the IIT-Patna campus.
  • The incident occurred while the student was playing cricket early Saturday morning.
  • IIT-Patna security reported the incident to the police.
  • The student was declared dead at Netaji Subhash Medical College.

A student died after allegedly coming in contact with an electric pole while playing cricket on the IIT-Patna campus on Saturday morning, police said.

IIT-Patna Student Identified

The deceased was identified as fourth-year BTech student Harshit Raj, a resident of Chandanagar in Telangana, they said.

 

Details of the Incident

IIT-Patna Security In-charge Deepak Kumar Chaurasia informed police that the student collapsed after suffering an electric shock while playing cricket on the campus around 6 am.

"He was taken to Netaji Subhash Medical College, where doctors declared him dead," SDPO (Danapur-2) Amrendra Kumar Jha told reporters.

He said the student's family has been informed by both the Amhara police station and the IIT-Patna administration.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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