News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » IIT Kharagpur 4th year student found hanging in hostel room

IIT Kharagpur 4th year student found hanging in hostel room

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 18, 2023 21:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A fourth-year student of electrical engineering department of IIT Kharagpur was found hanging in his hostel room, the institute said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A view of IIT Kharagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

In an official statement regarding the demise of the student, the institute said a police investigation is underway and the family of the deceased K Kiran Chandra, who was found hanging inside his locked room, has arrived on the campus after being informed on Wednesday.

 

"With a sense of utter shock, the students, staff and faculty members of IIT Kharagpur deeply mourn the sudden demise of K Kiran Chandra, a fourth-year dual degree student in the department of electrical engineering," the statement said.

Chandra was a boarder of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hall of Residence of the IIT Kharagpur campus.

Narrating the sequence of events, the statement said, "Till about 7:30 pm, Chandra was with two of his roommates in their hostel room. Later, the other two students left for academic activities."

Subsequently, around 8.30 pm, fellow boarders of the LBS Hall found his room locked from inside. The door was forced open and he was found hanging.

"The security and other students brought him to the BC Roy Technology Hospital immediately. Despite all efforts by the doctors, Kiran was declared dead around 11:30 pm," it said.

One year back, the partially decomposed body of a third-year student Faizan Ahmed of IIT Kharagpur, who hailed from Assam, was found in his hostel room on October 14 after the authorities broke open the bolted door.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
IIT-Delhi student dies by suicide in hostel room
IIT-Delhi student dies by suicide in hostel room
Kota institute booked over IIT-JEE aspirant's death
Kota institute booked over IIT-JEE aspirant's death
2 IIT students die by suicide in Kanpur, Hyderabad
2 IIT students die by suicide in Kanpur, Hyderabad
ICC WC: PIX: Kiwis cream butter-fingered Afghanistan
ICC WC: PIX: Kiwis cream butter-fingered Afghanistan
PIX: NZ trounce Afghanistan to continue winning start!
PIX: NZ trounce Afghanistan to continue winning start!
Biden announces $100m aid for Gaza, West Bank
Biden announces $100m aid for Gaza, West Bank
Semiconductor, deep tech to be in focus at IMC
Semiconductor, deep tech to be in focus at IMC
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

IIT-M student dies by suicide, second in a month

IIT-M student dies by suicide, second in a month

Suicides from marginalised sections common: CJI

Suicides from marginalised sections common: CJI

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances