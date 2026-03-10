HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Teenager apprehended after fatal attack at Ballari residential school

Teenager apprehended after fatal attack at Ballari residential school

Source: PTI
March 10, 2026 10:26 IST

A class nine student has been arrested after a deadly rampage at a private school in Ballari, Karnataka, leaving one dead and several injured, prompting a police investigation into the motive behind the shocking attack.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A class nine student was arrested after a violent rampage at a private residential school in Ballari, Karnataka.
  • The attack resulted in the death of one student and injuries to seven others.
  • The student used a sharp object and an iron rod to attack his peers in the school hostel.
  • Police are investigating the motive behind the attack, suspecting a minor dispute may have been the trigger.
  • The arrested student is undergoing medical examination and counselling.

A class nine student was apprehended after he allegedly went on a rampage at a private residential school here, killing one person and injuring others with a sharp object and an iron rod, police said on Tuesday.

The boy who had been absconding since the incident on Saturday night was caught at the outskirts of the city on Monday, they said.

 

"We have taken the boy into custody, and he is currently being counselled. A panel of doctors are conducting his medical examination as per protocol," a senior police officer said.

The exact motive behind his act needs to be ascertained, the official said.

According to police, the incident took place at the school hostel when nine students were under the supervision of a social science teacher (also hostel warden) on Saturday night.

The accused, in a fit of rage, attacked everyone randomly. A student died in the attack, and seven others were injured.

The students were reportedly asleep in the hostel after dinner when the accused boy attacked his peers with an iron rod and a sharp object.

Sources suspect that some minor dispute might have triggered the incident.

Brucepet police have registered a case, and an investigation is on.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
