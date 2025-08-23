UP horror: Girl mauled by stray dogs, gets 17 stitches on face

A pack of stray dogs brutally attacked a 21-year-old final year BBA student in the Shyam Nagar area of Kanpur, leaving her severely injured, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: The brutal attack came after the SC modified its August 11 direction prohibiting the release of vaccinated stray dogs from shelter homes in Delhi-NCR calling it "too harsh". Photograph: ANI Photo

Vaishnavi Sahu, the victim, was rushed to the Kanshiram Hospital where received 17 stitches on her face. She is presently being treated for multiple bite wounds.

On Wednesday, Vaishnavi was returning home from an institute in Maharajpur when she was attacked by the dogs near Madhuvan Park.

Her uncle Ashutosh Nigam told reporters on Saturday that a scuffle between monkeys and stray dogs triggered the attack, with the dogs pouncing on her, dragging her to the ground and badly mauling her face.

Her right cheek was badly damaged and part of her nose was ripped off, Nigam said.

Locals armed with sticks managed to chase the dogs away but by then she was left unconscious and bleeding profusely.

"My niece is in trauma, unable to eat or speak. She wakes up screaming in fear. I only want that she gets the best treatment so that her face and future are not ruined," Nigam told reporters.

"Today it was my niece, tomorrow it could be someone else's child," he added.

The local residents have demanded urgent civic action and relocation of stray dogs to animal shelters.

The matter came to light a day after the top court on Friday modified its August 11 direction prohibiting the release of vaccinated stray dogs from shelter homes in Delhi-NCR calling it "too harsh", and ordered the canines be released post sterilisation and de-worming.