Stray dog feeder thrashed in Nagpur, assailants booked

Source: PTI
November 10, 2022 12:39 IST
A 33-year-old animal activist was seriously injured after three persons allegedly beat him up for offering food to stray dogs in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

The incident took place in Mankapur area late Sunday night following which the accused were arrested, they said.

 

When the victim, Vikas Krishna Malwar, was feeding the stray animals, the three accused came to the spot and objected to it, an official from Mankapur police station said. 

The accused allegedly beat up the victim severely. Malwar suffered serious injuries and the police later took him to a hospital, the official said.

Doctors at the hospital observed that both eardrums of the victim were damaged in the attack, the police said.

A case was registered against the accused on Tuesday under relevant provisions, they added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
