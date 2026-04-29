Deadly Storms Claim Lives In Uttar Pradesh

Tragic storms in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district have claimed seven lives and left 21 injured, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and disrupting daily life.

Key Points Severe storms in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in seven deaths, including two minors and an elderly individual.

Twenty-one people sustained injuries during the storm and are receiving treatment at the District Hospital.

The storms caused widespread damage to infrastructure, including power outages and damage to approximately 50 transformers and electricity poles.

Victims died due to collapsing electric poles, falling trees, and collapsing mud walls and thatched roofs.

Seven people, including two minors and an elderly person, were killed and 21 were injured in storm-related incidents in separate areas here on Wednesday, an official said.

District Magistrate Inderjit Singh said that the injured are undergoing treatment at the District Hospital.

Storm Causes Widespread Damage

The storm also disrupted the power supply, and around 50 transformers and electricity poles were damaged, Singh said.

Additional District Magistrate (Finance/Revenue) Vinay Kumar Singh said that three deaths were reported from Sadar tehsil, three from Baldirai tehsil, and one from Kadipur tehsil.

Details of the Fatalities

One of the deceased, identified as Mahendra Tiwari (20), a resident of Kurwar police station (Sadar tehsil), died on the spot after an electric pole collapsed on him.

Tiwari had returned home 10 days ago for his sister's wedding. On Wednesday evening, he was scheduled to travel to Aliganj Market with his family to carry out the 'tilak' ceremony for his sister, Kaushik. The wedding procession was expected to arrive on May 7.

In a separate incident, two people were killed in the Baldirai police station area (Baldirai tehsil). In the Mafiyat area, Mahima (8), a student of class 3, died after bricks fell onto her thatched house. She was a student of class 3.

In Singhani village, located within the same police station area, a tree crashed on the home of 58-year-old Rambaran during a severe storm, resulting in his death on the spot. His wife, Shyamalali, suffered critical injuries and has been admitted to the hospital.

In Dobhiyara village under Haliapur police station area (Baldirai tehsil), Rita (35) died after a mud wall and thatched roof collapsed on her.

In Baramadpur village, located under Akhandnagar police station area (Kadipur tehsil), Sureman (8) died on the spot when a thatched roof fell on him.

In this same incident, Vikas (16) and Kishan (11) sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in Ambedkarnagar district.

In Aliganj Daudpur, under Bandhuakala police station area (Sadar tehsil), Sushma Gupta (40) died after a Jamun tree fell on her.

Meanwhile, in Patna Manipur in the Kurebhar police station area (Sadar tehsil), 70-year-old Kevla Devi died after being trapped beneath a collapsed mud wall.