Home  » News » 'Stopped India -Pak nuclear war': Trump again

'Stopped India -Pak nuclear war': Trump again

By Yoshita Singh
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 06, 2026 09:38 IST

Donald Trump is claiming he prevented a war between India and Pakistan, a statement that has been repeatedly made by the former US President despite denials from India.

IMAGE: Trump has been making the assertion repeatedly, on various platforms in the US and around the world, since May 10 last year . Photograph: Al Drago/Reuters

Key Points

  • Donald Trump claimed he stopped a war between India and Pakistan.
  • Trump has made this claim over 90 times on various platforms.
  • India has consistently denied any third-party intervention in its relationship with Pakistan.
  • Trump also claimed to have ended other conflicts around the world.

US President Donald Trump repeated twice in a single day the claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan last year.

"In one year, I've ended eight raging wars, such as (the war between) Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Armenia and Azerbaijan," Trump said at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

'Stopped Many Nuclear Wars'

Later, in a post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated the claim that he stopped a nuclear war from breaking out between India and Pakistan.

"The United States is the most powerful Country in the World. I completely rebuilt its Military in my First Term, including new and many refurbished nuclear weapons. I also added Space Force and now, continue to rebuild our Military at levels never seen before. We are even adding Battleships, which are 100 times more powerful than the ones that roamed the Seas during World War II -- The Iowa, Missouri, Alabama, and others. I have stopped Nuclear Wars from breaking out across the World between Pakistan and India, Iran and Israel, and Russia and Ukraine," Trump posted.

Trump Repeats the Claim for Over 90 Times

The US President has claimed over 90 times that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan.

He has been making the assertion repeatedly, on various platforms in the US and around the world, since May 10 last year when he announced on social media that India and Pakistan agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
