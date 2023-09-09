News
Rediff.com  » News » No force on earth can stop me: Naidu after arrest

No force on earth can stop me: Naidu after arrest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 09, 2023 11:39 IST
Hours after his arrest in connection with alleged multi-crore skill development scam, Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said he was prepared to sacrifice his life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people, and no force can stop him.

IMAGE: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu speaks to the media after meeting with the Election Commission, outside the ECI office, in New Delhi on August 28, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the former Andhra Pradesh CM said, 'For the past 45 years, I have selflessly served Telugu people. I am prepared to sacrifice my life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people. No force on earth can stop me from serving Telugu people, my #AndhraPradesh and my motherland.'

 

During his arrest, he appealed to people and party cadre to exercise restraint.

'Finally, truth and dharma will triumph. Whatever they do to me, I will march forward for the people,' he said.

Naidu was arrested in an early morning police operation, which involved officers knocking on the door of the caravan in which he was asleep.

The leader of opposition was arrested by the CID around 6 am from a marriage hall (outside which his caravan was parked) at Gnanapuram in Nandyal town.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
